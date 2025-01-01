Artifact Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Artifact
Aiprentice develops technology to preserve AECO industry's institutional memory, pass on their institutional knowledge, mentor a younger generation of the profession, and use this knowledge as data to standardize and automate construction documentation.
Works with:Autodesk Build
Artifact is a search engine for your construction drawings and metadata. You can find every relevant detail drawing ever drawn in your firm in 1 second, and make collections of views to share with your colleague. You can add any project that is stored on Autodesk Docs to Artifact with 1 click. 

  • Enable you to search through your projects for existing solutions.
  • Get a copy of the interested solution that can be reused.
  • Create collections of solutions for collaboration.

https://aiprentice.com/blog/Autodesk_partnership_announcement

https://aiprentice.com/blog/whatsnew-artifact-20230830-push-pull

https://aiprentice.com/blog/joining-tinyseed

Technology built byAiprentice

Emailsupport@aiprentice.com

Partner Websiteaiprentice.com/support

Partner Phone(323) 761-9349

All users I presented to loved it. This is exactly what we need. If I had money I would like to invest in this.

- Digital Practice Manager at ZGF

Artifact saves a lot of time trying to find precedent details for how other projects have detailed items. I would LOVE to see Artifact grow. I mention it every time I am on a project that starts CDs. It's such a good time-saving, and learning tool!

- PA at Perkins & Will

I can see this being helpful to learn details too. Often PAs will tell you to revise a detail per some markups, but you don't always grasp what they are getting at. This can be a good tool for younger designers to learn and see good examples for reference.    

- Designer at Shepley Bulfinch