Construction Marketplace Integration

The integration will help project decision-makers and buyers – easily find products and suppliers, and manage all aspects of materials purchase by utilizing data, an intuitive user interface, and AI services.
Construction Marketplace is a building materials management and procurement platform. It enables centralized management of all the materials, quotes, and purchase orders for any project, resulting in substantial savings on time and material costs.
Support:
Technology built bySATT ANALYTICS LLC
Emailsupport@sattanalytics.com
Partner Websitesattanalytics.com