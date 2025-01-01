Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

iCON sensors for BIM 360® Layout Integration

iCON sensors for BIM 360® Layout
Leica Geosystems part of Hexagon is the leader in measurement and geospatial technologies for the AEC Industry. With precise instruments, sophisticated software, and trusted services, we deliver value every day to those shaping the future of our world.
Integration forBIM 360
bim360-ss1
bim360-ss1
bim360-ss2
bim360-ss3
bim360-ss4
bim360-ss5
Works with:BIM 360 Coordinate, BIM 360 Layout
The Integration

The BIM 360 Layout app synchronizes with your BIM 360 account to download and sync project models with point location coordinate details to your Leica robotic total station, guiding user to the exact location of points on the site for field staking, verification and as-built collection.

Connect your coordinated model to the field effortlessly by pairing your robotic total station sensors with the BIM 360 Layout app to produce accurate, verified point data directly from your BIM 360 account. 

Details

  • BIM 360 Layout app integrates with total station to lay out points and verify work with ease
  • Send positions from total station to BIM 360 Layout app to share and compare design data
  • Complete critical quality assurance and quality control tasks directly within BIM 360 environment
  • BIM 360 Layout is compatible with Leica iCON sensors: iCT30, iCR70, iCR80, iCR80S

Resources:

Autodesk BIM 360® Layout | Leica Geosystems

Leica Geosystems, Autodesk further collaborate to bring even more efficiency to building construction industry | Leica Geosystems

Support:

Technology built byLeica Geosystems, Inc.

Emailinfo@leica-geosystems.com

Partner Websiteleica-geosystems.com/contact-us/

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

The integration between Leica's iCON total station and Autodesk BIM 360 Layout is the perfect bridge between the office and field, enabling craft workers to leverage data from a fully coordinated model for layout and verification.

- Nick Kurth VDC Manager PCL Construction

BIM 360 Layout with a Leica iCON Total Station is our preferred solution for an integrated workflow that leverages all 2D and 3D content.

- Andy Leek VDC Director Paric