Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Join Integration

Join
Modern construction is built on collaboration. Join brings together contractors, owners, and design teams to facilitate better decision-making throughout the project journey. Because working together is how better gets built.
Join-Autodesk Integration Video
1. add an autodesk file link to Join
2. select Link Accounts to connect to Autodesk Docs
3. sign into your autodesk account
4. attach your assets from Autodesk Docs
5. asset is now linked to Join item or Milestone
Works with:Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Build,
The Integration

Access to all project data is critical to the decision-making process. Use the Join Autodesk Docs integration to leverage the Join collaborative project delivery platform for access to all your project documents securely stored in Autodesk Docs.

The Join integration with Autodesk Docs allows you to link any of your project documents to any Join Item or Milestone, ensuring all your project stakeholders always have the most current information to make informed decisions with confidence.

Details

  • Link your documents of record to any Join Item or Milestone to better inform your decision-making
  • Vew, edit, or annotate your linked documents in Autodesk Docs
  • Enable collaborative conversations with confidence with access to all your latest documents
  • Access Autodesk Docs only by those with granted permissions

Resources:

The Key To Effective Risk Assessment & Cross-Team Collaboration - Join

How to Maximize Owner Value with Target Value Design (TVD) - Join

How a $200k Excel Calculation Error Led a Top Contractor to Transform Their Preconstruction Process with Join - Join

<strong>Using Data To Make Better&nbsp;Decisions And Keep Projects&nbsp;On Track: Spreadsheets weren...

Support:

Technology built byJoin

Emailsupport@join.build

Partner Websitesuccess.join.build/en/knowledge

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

Join has helped focus our conversations with the client around how we can improve the project outcome as a team.

- Kelly Ortiz, McCarthy Building Companies

My only regret is that we didn't use Join earlier in the process.

- Melanie Moreschi, DPR

I haven’t found a thing that I couldn’t do in Join. Join is an extremely user-friendly program!

- Dawson Jones, Swinerton Builders