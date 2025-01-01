Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Oculo Integration

Oculo
Oculo uses 360 cameras mounted on hard hats to 100% passively and automatically create an interactive digital twin of your construction site, in a familiar and easy to use Streetview-like interface. Data capture is quick, which allows for frequent scanning and build up of accurate as-built dataset.
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

The Oculo + ACC integration combines passive 360° reality capture with Issue management, enabling a single source of the truth for stakeholders on and off site powered by leading workflow tools in Autodesk Construction Cloud

Oculo uses 360° hard-hat cameras, state-of-the-art computer vision and AI to give a single source of truth for onsite progress - essentially a “streetview” of your site, meaning you can carry out inspections, spot issues and make decisions faster

Details

  • Create ADSK Build issues from Oculo, linked to the 360° scenes captured in the Oculo platform
  • All Oculo Notes/Tasks for a site will be created in, and retrieved from
  • Facilitated by Side by Side views of 360° scenes to compare progress over time, and with BIM model

Resources:

Digital tech delivers TfL fire safety project - Construction Manager

360-degree site progress tool helps Ringway Jacobs deliver TfL fire project - BIM+

Hard hat cameras ensure Claridge's project runs smoothly - BIM+

Support:

Technology built byOculo

Emailhelp@oculo.ai

Partner Websitehelp.oculo.ai/knowledge

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

If someone in 10 years time opens up one area and there’s something wrong with it, we need to pay a lot of money to put up a scaffolding and investigate. Using Oculo, we could show point blank, that’s it, and save on opening up walls to prove workmanship. You could narrow down the investigation to 20%, and save yourself 80% of the cost of error

- Project Manager, Willmott Dixon

Thanks to your technology, I’ve been able to manage works and report progress on our site, despite not having visited it for the last 3 months. That’s been vital given the impact Covid-19 has had

- Contracts Director, Ringway Jacobs

A lot of time is spent on creating and organising photo documentation of the sites, and we can still spent a long time to dig out the right picture to prove a point. Oculo greatly simplifies this process, saves many hours of manual work each week, and makes it very easy to access and navigate within its virtual platform

- Senior H&S Advisor, VINCI Construction