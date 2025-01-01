OpticVyu Construction Camera integration with BIM360 Partner cloud let customers access the construction feeds & time-lapse videos alongside the project documents available on ACC platform. With this, teams can make informed and decisive actions, increase productivity, and minimize delays.
OpticVyu develops construction camera offering site monitoring and management solution featuring HD images, Time-lapse videos, Email alerts, Image markup, Sharing & Comparison, BIM360 - Autodesk Construction Cloud & BIM Revit 4D model integration