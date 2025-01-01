Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Pinnacle Series Integration

Pinnacle Series
At Eagle Point, we’re the creators of Pinnacle Series and Pinnacle Lite, the leading e-learning system designed specifically for companies in the AEC space, including manufacturing.  
Integration forPartner Card
The Integration

Customers can easily access Pinnacle Series by adding a BIM 360 Partner Card. The integration between BIM 360 and Pinnacle Series allows users to access high-quality AEC e-learning content from within their BIM 360 Project Home Dashboard for in-app training and microlearning initiatives. 

Details

  • Quickly reference Pinnacle Series e-learning content libraries and other key features
  • Prevent the “ping-pong” of having to switch in and out of applications
  • Gain visibility to relevant project data, analyze project performance and optimize your tech stack

Support:

Technology built byEagle Point Software Corporation

Emailsupport@eaglepoint.com

Partner Websitewww.eaglepoint.com

Quotation mark

With customers able to access Pinnacle Series’ robust library of e-learning content directly within BIM 360, they are empowered not only to learn new skills, but to immediately practice them on projects and accelerate learnings that can add up to invaluable long-term professional development.

- James Cook

We are very pleased to continue to strengthen and deepen our more than two-decade relationship with Autodesk. The introduction of this Pinnacle Series-branded BIM 360 Partner Card is another example of the benefits to customers of an Autodesk and Eagle Point partnership.

- John Biver