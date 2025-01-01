Plans4Less Integration

The Integration

From inside your Autodesk account, simply add Plans4Less into your project directory, then select the specific files that they would like printed and simply sends us a link. Plans4Less will accurately and quickly print the requested plans and ship them anywhere in the U.S.

Plans4Less is the market-leader in large format hard copy reprographics to be shipped anywhere in the U.S. as soon as the next day. Our software platform is fast, easy to use, seamless and reliable- at a Fixed Rate of $1/plan.

