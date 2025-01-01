Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Plans4Less Integration

Plans4Less
The Plans4Less blueprint platform is fast, easy to use, reliable and priced at a low fixed rate. Plans4Less is the market leader. We ship anywhere in the U.S. as soon as next day, to the office, home or job site. Our CEO has 30 years experience and unmatched credentials in the reprographics world.
Integration forBIM 360
Plans4Less Video
Procore Screen shot 1
Procore Screen Shot 2
Procore Screen Shot 3
Works with:BIM 360 Build
The Integration

From inside your Autodesk account, simply add Plans4Less into your project directory, then select the specific files that they would like printed and simply sends us a link.  Plans4Less will accurately and quickly print the requested plans and ship them anywhere in the U.S. 

Plans4Less is the market-leader in large format hard copy reprographics to be shipped anywhere in the U.S. as soon as the next day.  Our software platform is fast, easy to use, seamless and reliable- at a Fixed Rate of $1/plan.

Details

  • Plans4Less is the market-leader in large format hard copy reprographics shipped anywhere in the U.S.
  • Plans4Less will increase your workflow allowing you and your team to submit more bids on time
  • Plans4Less solves the problem of manually ordering & picking up plans at a local printer/Staples
  • Seamless and frictionless ordering inside the Autodesk software.

Resources:

How technology is streamlining the preconstruction process | Construction Dive

Procore and Plans4Less.com Partner to Keep Construction Companies Literally On the Same Page - Small Business Trends

New Construction Software Alliance Helps Contractors Submit Bids Faster | For Construction Pros

Support:

Technology built byPlans4Less

Emailbrian@plans4less.com

Partner Websiteplans4less.com/contact-us/

Partner Phone(855) 752-6745

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

"We found value and savings by integrating bid management software with Plans4Less.com’s capabilities.  We order plans from Plans4Less from the Construction Management Software we are currently using.  We use their national network of print partners and we appreciate their no-surprises, fixed-rate pricing."

- Scott Sanders, Sr. PM for D. E. Harvey

“You keep delivering crisp, quality plans…You get the plans on time to exactly where my team needs them at our various sites.”  

- Will Kiser – Project Engineer

“We have customers using the product, saving money and getting better service.”  

- James Benham, CEO JBKnowledge