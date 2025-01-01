Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Safety Reports Integration

Safety Reports
Safety-Reports.com is a leader in the development of mobile safety solutions for worksite inspections, data tracking, tracking of employee training history, and toolbox talks. Safety Reports simplifies the workflows of everyday safety tasks that have previously been completed with paper or excel.
Integration forPlanGrid
The Integration

Safety-Reports.com is a leader in the development of mobile safety solutions for worksite inspections, data tracking, tracking of employee training history, and toolbox talks. Safety Reports simplifies the workflows of everyday safety tasks previously completed with paper or excel documents.

Safety-Reports.com is a leader in the development of mobile safety solutions for worksite inspections, data tracking, tracking of employee training history, and toolbox talks. 

Details

  • Seamlessly integrate your Safety Reports inspection reports and data collected from the jobsite
  • Create your job folders via the PlanGrid Software
  • Set-up Scheduled reports to be automatically sent to your PlanGrid job folders

Support:

Technology built bySafety Reports

Emailacs.partnerships@autodesk.com

Partner Websitewww.safety-reports.com/plangrid-

For more information, please complete the form below.