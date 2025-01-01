Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Sensera Systems Integration

Sensera Systems
Sensera Systems delivers real-time site intelligence using integrated compact solar/wireless cameras, sensors and cloud-based software, in a single platform. Our simple, turnkey solutions are trusted by over 1,000 GCs to improve productivity, collaboration, security, risk, safety and marketing.
The Integration

Configure Sensera's SiteCloud for automated archival of real-time georeferenced images and video from Sensera Systems solar/wireless jobsite cameras into Autodesk Construction Cloud for viewing, sharing, and archival.

Sensera's SiteCloud Autodesk Construction Cloud automates archiving, sharing, and display of real-time georeferenced construction site images into Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Details

  • Automates archival, sharing, display of real-time construction site images your account
  • Once configured, transfer is fully automatic and/or a la carte
  • Supports georefernced images or videos from Sensera Systems solar/wireless site cameras

Technology built bySensera Systems

Emailsupport@senserasystems.com

Partner Websitesupport.senserasystems.com

Partner Phone(800) 657-0437

