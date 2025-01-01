Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

SiteScape Integration

SiteScape
SiteScape is the most accessible 3D scanning platform for builders to instantaneously document existing site conditions. By leveraging the latest LiDAR-enabled Apple devices, we unlock digital workflows that save construction teams money by seamlessly connecting the office to the jobsite.
Integration forPartner Card
SiteScape ACC Demo
SiteScape ACC Screenshot 1 full
SiteScape ACC Screenshot 2
The Integration

SiteScape's 3D scans, which unlock new levels of efficiency and confidence by connecting designs to existing conditions, can now be viewed directly within Autodesk BIM 360 Home Dashboards.

SiteScape is the most accessible 3D scanning platform for construction teams to document existing site conditions. By leveraging the latest LiDAR-enabled Apple devices, we unlock digital workflows that seamlessly connect the office to the jobsite.

Details

  • View the SiteScape Partner Card from the project dashboard in BIM 360’s Project Home
  • See the latest site conditions without leaving BIM 360
  • Provide richer context by linking conditions to RFIs, markups, and field reports

Resources:

https://blog.sitescape.ai/blog/sitescape-integrates-with-autodesk-construction-cloud

Support:

Technology built bySiteScape

Emailhi@sitescape.ai

Partner Websitesupport.sitescape.ai/hc/en-us

For more information, please complete the form below.