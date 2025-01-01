Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
snowflake Integration

snowflake
Snowflake’s mission is to enable every organization to be data-driven. Our cloud-built data platform makes that possible by delivering instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds.
Integration forACC Connect
The Integration

Secure and easy access to any data with near-infinite scalability. Give all your analytics users all the insights from all your data, when they need it, to advance your business. Seamlessly share data to collaborate across your organization, and beyond, to solve your toughest business problems.

Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

Details

  • Integrate with snowflake using Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect
  • Develop custom workflows using snowflake triggers
  • Connect to PlanGrid, BuildingConnect, Assemble or BIM 360

Support:

Technology built bySnowflake

Emailacc-connect@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteconstruction.autodesk.com/connec

