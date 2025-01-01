Trunk Tools Integration

The Integration

The new integration embeds Trunk Tools’ worker incentive management capabilities directly inside Autodesk Construction Cloud dashboards, which helps enhance collaboration for our valued customers and underscores Trunk Tools’ commitment to empowering the deskless workforce and reshaping the industry.

TrunkPerform applies a combination of technology, AI-based project management, and behavioral and economic psychology to help companies meet project deadlines, stay within budget, and save workers’ time.

Details