Zendesk Integration

Zendesk
Zendesk is a service-first CRM company that builds software designed to improve customer relationships.
Zendesk is built to be open and flexible, so your team can connect all your data sources and bring up the right customer information automatically. It takes hours—not weeks—to get up and running. Our support, sales, and customer engagement software is quick to implement and easily scales.

Our customer service and sales CRM software is designed to create better customer relationships. Build the best customer experiences with Zendesk.

  • Integrate with Zendesk using Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect
  • Develop custom workflows using Zendesk triggers
  • Connect to PlanGrid, BuildingConnect, Assemble or BIM 360

Emailacc-connect@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteconstruction.autodesk.com/connec

