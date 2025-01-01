Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Design Authoring

Bring any project to life with powerful 2D & 3D design tools.

Whether designing in 2D or 3D, Autodesk’s design authoring tools allow architects, designers and engineers from any discipline to create any construction project.

Make model-based designs with Revit.

Drive efficiency and accuracy across the project lifecycle, from conceptual design, visualisation and analysis to fabrication and construction.

  • Model in 3D with accuracy and precision
  • Automatically update floor plans, elevations and sections as your model develops
  • Automate repetitive tasks so you can focus on higher-value work

Create precise 2D and 3D drawings with AutoCAD.

Work faster and more precisely with specialised toolsets from AutoCAD®.

  • Draft, annotate and design 2D geometry and 3D models
  • Automate comparing drawings, adding blocks, creating schedules and more
  • Customise with add-on apps and APIs
  • Use industry-specific features and libraries for architecture, mechanical design, electrical design and more

AutoCAD drawing highlights in AutoCAD enable precise 2D and 3D drawings.

Improve infrastructure with Civil 3D.

Streamline the drafting, design and construction documentation of civil infrastructure projects with Civil 3D®.

  • Model in 3D with accuracy and precision
  • Real-time design updates
  • Advance workflows with GIS integration
  • Easily integrate with Navisworks, Revit & infraworks

Integrate designs and models with construction teams.

Keep your data consistent as you move through every phase of a construction project. Easily collaborate with construction teams and ensure design intent is carried all the way to handover.

Connect workflows to simplify collaboration between stages, teams and projects.

Easily elevate an Issue to an RFI

Reduce duplicate data entry and create a bi-directional link between the two records by creating RFIs directly from any Issue.

Learn More
Increase Critical Visibility During Meetings

Attach critical information like documents, drawings, issues and RFIs to meetings so they’re easily seen and addressed.

Learn More
Track Progress with Sheet Markups

Connect the site and office. Arm site teams with the ability to track progress directly in sheets, from their mobile device.

Learn More
"Being able to seamlessly and consistently track and capture data across teams drastically improved the health of our projects."

- Jorge Alonso, Key Service Provider at PM Group

