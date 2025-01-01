Kavon Samimi

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I specialize in people, BIM/VDC, and computers. My unique skill set bridges the gap between people, the digital realm, and the physical construction industry.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I love working in the construction industry because of the dynamic nature of the field and the opportunity to create tangible and lasting structures. The interactions with people, architects, engineers, and clients make each project fulfilling as I collaborate with diverse talents and learn from their expertise. The sense of accomplishment in completing construction projects is the ultimate reward that keeps me motivated in my career.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? The use of robots and drones on construction sites, the integration of AI within the industry for better decision-making, and BIM becoming a standard practice across construction projects.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? To always be conscience and have passion for what you do.