Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. In my position, I focus on integrating effective processes and technical innovations to streamline operations and enhance the value of our assets. I take great pleasure in actively collaborating with colleagues and peers to gain insights into their challenges and collectively devise solutions. Embracing the chance to learn something new each day is a value I hold dear. I believe in a diplomatic approach but can introduce disruption when necessary to bring attention to important issues.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? There is often a simple solution for complex challenges.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Always interested in the different barriers we have in adopting new ways of working and how to change our mindset.

The use of AI in mining information and building relationships out of data is going to be a game changer. Traditional search engines will become a thing of the past and we will wonder how we have relied on the approach for so long.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? As you may have already deduced, I am deeply passionate about driving change. My advice to the next generation would be never to settle for the status quo and to always question why things are done a certain way when presented with an opportunity to improve a process. When facing business challenges, envision what success would truly entail. Rather than merely digitizing conventional methods, dare to reimagine how they could evolve in the future. Cultivate an unwavering sense of curiosity and boldness!