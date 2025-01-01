Cliff Cole

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. As Director of Virtual Design and Construction (VDC), Cliff oversees all strategy, implementation, and execution of VDC processes for the company. I specialize in leveraging innovative solutions to improve efficiency, productivity and enhancing client focus. I love being on the jobsite working with the field teams solving problems and building amazing facilities for our clients. I love seeing team members get excited about learning new and innovative ways to do their jobs.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I love the diverse opportunities and working on complex projects. I love learning something new every day, working with dedicated people, and the passion they have for the work that they do. I love the creativity and grit that people have in this industry. I love the positive changes that I have seen over my career.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I am most passionate about three things: People, Process and Technology. Strategies for recruiting and retaining people to the construction industry. Strategies to better integrate design and construction processes is crucial to the success of our industry. How to better utilize technology the correct way to solve a problem or improve workflows.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Find your passion and learn to enjoy what you do. We don’t fail; we learn and every day is a learning opportunity, work hard and jump on those opportunities. Key to success: Planning, Communication, and Get Work Done. “If I can do great things, I can do small things in a great way”.