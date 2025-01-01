Hannu Lindberg

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I am part of the Technology & Innovation Corporate Services leadership team at DPR Construction and currently the Construction Technology Leader supporting project planning and execution. My responsibilities include supporting the integration and implementation of design, vdc, sustainability, preconstruction, planning & scheduling, and field operations technology across DPR Construction and family of companies.

I have 20 years’ experience in the industry, and I have gained some well-rounded experience in both construction operations and technology implementation from the lens of a practitioner and student of some great mentors throughout my career. I also serve as the Vice-Chair and on the Board of Directors for the not-for-profit organization Building Transformations, focused on advancing the building industry in Innovation and Technology and bringing subject matter experts together to collaborate and move the industry forward.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I have always been passionate about solving the unique challenges facing the building construction industry, continually looking for opportunities for streamlining our project delivery processes. The ability to solve complex problems through improved processes and leveraging technology to deliver projects better, faster, and smarter is what makes me want to get out of bed every morning!

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I will always be passionate about continuous improvement and doing the fundamentals well to deliver consistent results for our clients, but I genuinely believe AI/ML will be the next wave of innovation that will revolutionize the future of design and construction and the world as we know it.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? To quote several articles on this topic “AI won’t replace your job — but the person who knows how to use it will”. So, get onboard quickly and understand how it can be your co-pilot to improve productivity and efficiency, and remove redundant and non-value add tasks from your daily routine. Work smarter, not harder.