Mark Dinius

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I specialize in leveraging and optimizing technology and process to support the efforts of our operation’s teams.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? The people! Construction is challenging. I love working with our teams and using technology to build and communicate more effectively.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Leveraging data to make more informed, quicker decisions. I’m passionate about our drive to use data to continuously improve our processes . For example, we’re using data to spot project and subcontractor performance issues before they impact time and budget.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? We need you! You’re bringing a wave of new technology. Your methods will be different than previous generations and we need that perspective and technology forward skillset to continue the momentum to build smarter.