Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Construction Project Management Software

Streamline workflows. Manage your construction project.

Configurable construction project management workflows meet your team’s needs, connect the office and site, and keep your project on track.

Keep Construction Projects on Track

Gain real-time access to the latest schedule. Bring the schedule from Primavera P6, Microsoft Project or ASTA Powerproject into Autodesk Build so all project stakeholders can access and collaborate on the schedule data in a centralised environment. View and collaborate on the schedule from the site so changes are easily communicated from the trailer to HQ for synchronised management of all your construction projects. Do more with schedule data. Leverage custom views and filters to sort through thousands of activities. Using the Cost Management integration, pull schedule data into Cost Management to connect cost to time and more accurately forecast cash flow.

Construction Project Management Software for Construction RFIs

Seamlessly manage RFIs.

Designate clear project responsibilities for each step of the RFI process to improve communication, create accountability and efficiently manage your construction project RFIs through to resolution. Do more than just manage RFIs – connect them across the project lifecycle. Link RFIs to other tasks. Escalate Issues to RFI project management workflows and reduce the risk of data loss.

Construction Project Management Software for Construction RFIs

Simplify submittals.

Start construction projects faster with an automated submittal log, and efficiently coordinate and manage all construction submittals in a single submittal log. Quickly move submittals through the review process, with actionable responses. Initiate submittal requests, manage your construction project reviews and approvals, and access approved submittal information from your mobile device. This streamlines the process, increases visibility and provides site teams with immediate access to the information they need for effective construction project management.

Centralise meetings.

Improve team coordination and project management with centralised construction meeting minutes. Effortlessly manage your construction project meeting minutes. Gain clear visibility into commitments made, link to essential references and keep an organised history of all meeting records. With all necessary information at your fingertips, meetings are effortless, productive and collaborative.

Construction Project Management Software for construction meeting minutes
triangle

Connected construction project workflows simplify collaboration between stages and teams

Cost, quality, schedule and safety managed together from design to turnover. In the office or at the construction site, leverage construction project management software and help centralise collaboration, data and insights to bring teams together, drive productivity and reduce risk.

Construction Issue to RFI
Elevate an Issue to an RFI

Create an RFI directly from an Issue, reducing duplicate data entry and creating a bi-directional link between the two records.

Learn More
Construction Meeting Minutes
Link References to Meetings

Increase visibility to critical information by attaching documents and drawings. Even link issues and RFIs directly to meeting items.

Learn More
Construction Progress Tracking
Track Progress with Markups

Connect the site and office. Arm site teams with the ability to track progress directly in sheets, from their mobile device.

Learn More

Get started with Construction Project Management Software.

Optimise Construction Project Management

Learn how a cloud-based construction project management platform can help you optimise your workflows.

Get the eBook

The Ultimate Guide to Submittals

Read our guide to learn about construction submittals, why they matter and how to streamline the process.

Read the Blog

Project Management Master Class

Learn from the experts, at your own pace, and sharpen your project and cost management skills with Esteban Corrales.

Start Course
Frequently Asked Questions about construction project management software.
What is construction project management software?

Construction project management software tracks and improves cost, quality, schedule and safety initiatives, managed together from design to turnover. It centralises collaboration, data and insights to drive productivity and reduce risk for construction projects of all types and sizes.

Who uses construction project management software?

Owners, general contractors, speciality contractors and other construction professionals use construction project management software across industries such as Industrial, Infrastructure, Institutional and Commercial to improve cost and reduce risk.

Why use construction project management software?

Construction project management software helps construction teams collaborate, share data and information, and streamline workflows to increase project efficiency and reduce cost and risk.

What to look for in construction management software?

If you’re searching for construction management software that ticks all the boxes, you’ll love this helpful guide of what to look for. Connected: Everything in One Place Collaborative: Made for Teams Intuitive: Built for People Scalable: Grows with You. Read more about what to look for in construction project management software on our blog.

What is Autodesk Construction Cloud?

Autodesk Construction Cloud connects teams and project data from design to done – reducing risk, protecting profits and increasing predictability. And we, at Autodesk, need to deliver tools to achieve this: solutions that reduce risk, help deliver projects faster and drive a more sustainable, safe and efficient industry. With Autodesk Build, Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk Docs and Autodesk Takeoff, we’ve brought together the most powerful portfolio of construction management software products in the industry.

Why choose Autodesk Construction Cloud?

Autodesk Construction Cloud has all-new, powerfully simple tools to collaborate on construction projects securely from a single login. Autodesk Build, Takeoff, BIM Collaborate and Docs connect teams, workflows and data from design through to operations. With Autodesk Docs software as the Common Data Environment, you can publish directly to Autodesk Build. Autodesk Docs provides rich, configurable approval workflows, making it easy to ensure that construction plans and data are accurate from design to turnover. Autodesk Construction Cloud construction management software delivers actionable and predictive insights natively for construction projects. And when you need additional controls, Data Connector makes it easy to bridge project data and your managed data warehouse.

What are some features of construction project management software?

Key features of construction project management software make project work easier.

  1. Document and Storage Management
  2. Site Workflows – Issue Management, Forms, Photos
  3. Project Management – RFIs, Submittals, Schedules, Meeting Minutes
  4. Asset Management
  5. Cost Management – Project Budgets and Costs, Change Order Management, Forecasting
Can Autodesk Construction Cloud help with real-time project management?

Yes. Construction professionals using Single Sign-On (SSO) with Autodesk Construction Cloud can reference the on-site, real-time worker data side by side with other critical construction project management information. This offers greater oversight of essential metrics like site performance, risks and workflow progress. 

Can Autodesk Construction Cloud integrate with other project management software products?

Most construction professionals recognise the importance of integration. Autodesk Construction Cloud supports integrations with common construction enterprise resource planning (ERP) and SaaS tools used by accounting teams.

How do licensing and fees work for Autodesk Construction Cloud?

In Autodesk Construction Cloud, an account can only provide access based on the number of licences they have purchased. Alternatively, a user can be invited to a project and asked to purchase her or his own licence to contribute.