Infrastructure

Connect teams across infrastructure construction.

Agencies, contractors and consultants win more work, reduce risk and improve safety with Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Innovators paving the way in infrastructure construction need best-in-class solutions to connect teams, workflows and data. With next-generation technology, a robust network of professionals and firms and powerful predictive analytics, Autodesk Construction Cloud helps infrastructure construction businesses thrive.

Communicate design intent

Enable design collaboration regardless of location, stage or role.

Access the builders network

Connect contractors and subcontractors, compare tenders and collaborate to get results faster.

Speed up risk analysis

Qualify subcontractors with risk profiles, financial comparison and safety history.

Break down data silos

Connect design and construction teams with a common data platform.

Build it right the first time

Avoid rework and mistakes by always working from the right plans and docs.

Create as-builts for easy handoff

Deliver the information agencies need to begin maintenance on day one.

"Autodesk Build will allow us to create efficiencies with digital workflows. and increase transparency across project collaborators."

- Joe Rasmussen, Project Manager at Copenhagen Metro

Roads, Motorways and Bridges

DOTs, consultants and contractors use site execution software to improve project delivery, reduce costs and manage their relationships.

With Autodesk Build, Fredon realised more efficient operations for Australia’s biggest infrastructure project to date, WestConnex.

Airport Terminals and Railway Stations

For multibillion-dollar airport and rail projects, owners, general contractors and subcontractors rely on design collaboration, document management and site execution.

DFW Airport uses Autodesk Build to manage daily operations without disrupting passenger travel. With access to real-time information, DFW can solve problems before they happen on a capital project.

Dams, Ports and Waterways

Integrate 3D modelling and construction software to create a single source of truth for greater efficiency, collaboration and improved communication.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges deployed Autodesk Construction Cloud to centralise data and connect global transport routes to feed its digital twin.

Trusted by infrastructure agencies, consultants and contractors around the world.

Key capabilities for Infrastructure Construction.

Tendering & Qualification

Identify the best builders and vendors for specific project requirements.

Document Management

Ensure all project teams access the information they need on any device.

Site Collaboration

Unify the entire project team on the current plan set, with access to all project information.

Handoff & Maintenance

Deliver the information agencies need to begin seamless maintenance on day one.

Boost Collaboration and Safeguard Public Budgets

Autodesk Construction Cloud is increasingly adopted by leading infrastructure construction teams to boost collaboration and safeguard public budgets.

Copenhagen Metro Improves Collaboration and Communication

With Autodesk Build, Copenhagen Metro digitised its workflows to create a connected experience that allows teams to work more efficiently and deliver Metro stations on time and budget.

Movares Improves Efficiency, Collaboration, and Communication

Movares standardised on Autodesk Build to drive consistency in how teams work across projects to comply with international regulations.

Traylor Bros. Wins More Work

Traylor Bros. relies on BuildingConnected to increase the number of quotes they receive to create competitive tenders and win more work.

The Highway to Success: How to Improve Road Infrastructure

Learn more about how your company can rise to the challenge of infrastructure innovation by downloading our new eBook.

A Long Road Ahead: America’s Growing Infrastructure Needs

Autodesk sponsored United for Infrastructure’s Presidential Candidates Forum on Infrastructure, Jobs and the Economy.

