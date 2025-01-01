Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
CONSTRUCTION TENDER MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

Win more work with connected and centralised construction tender management.

Secure new business by finding the right partners and picking the most accurate estimate for every construction project.

Find and manage the right builders for every project.

Effortlessly identify, expand and manage your partnerships on BuildingConnected’s accurate, crowdsourced network for builders. Reduce risk by instantly accessing their qualifications before inviting vendors to tender on projects.

Construction contractor image cards connecting in a conceptual Builders Network to help teams find the right contractor for their job.

Centralise construction tender management.

Maximise productivity and tender accuracy by centralising construction tender management on a single platform. With BuildingConnected, estimators can work confidently and collaboratively, knowing they’re using the most up-to-date information when tendering.

Conceptual image of site office staying connected to owner and contractors to meet tight deadlines such as efficient tender management.

Manage tender invites from online tenders.

Manage construction tender invites, projects, team workload and due dates throughout the organisation with Tenders Pro. These online tenders automate tender tracking and centralise team collaboration so you can focus on winning jobs.

Pre-Construction management software, Tenders helps preconstruction teams manage tenders.

Get integrated risk-adjusted tendering.

Let risk and estimating teams collaborate to mitigate the risks. TradeTapp’s automated subcontractor qualification results are integrated with BuildingConnected Pro, so estimators can make smarter decisions before choosing a subcontractor for a construction project.

Risk tracking improves preconstruction tendering.

Start winning more work with BuildingConnected construction tendering software.

Reduce construction project risk with centralised collaboration, data and insights.

Connect with teams that provide helpful information to ensure you work with the best construction partners.

Qualified Subcontractor Icon
Work with Qualified Subcontractors

Use financial and safety risk analyses to determine the impact of working with qualified subcontractors.

Construction Takeoff Icon
Leverage Accurate Takeoffs

Ensure your construction project stays on track with an integrated approach to 2D and 3D takeoffs.

Construction Field Collaboration Software
Manage Projects on Site

Save hours of manual entry by instantly pushing project files and data from the office to the site.

Quotation mark

"BuildingConnected provides a streamlined tender management process that takes the pressure off the estimating team. "

- Stephen Fontana, Estimator at Holt Construction
Connected Teams

The benefits of construction tender management software

Check out some of these advantages general contractors and subcontractors can receive by implementing and utilising a tender management software solution to oversee projects and send or receive invitations to tenders (ITBs).

Centralised Tender Tracking

For contractors, a connected and streamlined tender management solution is a must-have for tender solicitation and management to save time, improve the quality of tenders and foster better collaboration.

Win More Work

Connect with builders on the largest crowdsourced construction network so you find the right contractors and win the jobs you want. Manage all your tenders and projects in one place and save up to 8 hours a week.

Prequalified Subcontractors

By combining your tendering and qualification processes into one seamless workflow, risk data can instantly influence estimator decision making, optimise the way you assess costs and help you identify, predict and mitigate potential risk early on.

Increase Collaboration

With centralised tender management, you can easily keep your team on the same page, gain visibility into projects across the office or company, and facilitate collaboration all from one place.

Improve construction tender management.

Construction Tender Management Resources

3 Keys to a Better Tendering Process

Learn how general contractors and owners can maximise the value of your digital tender management solution.

How Plaza Construction Discovers New Qualified Subs

Discover why the top builders in North America love BuildingConnected.

A Subcontractor's Guide to Tendering

Discover how subcontractors can tender smarter, faster and more competitively with digital tools.

Frequently Asked Questions about construction tender management
What is a tender management platform?

A tender management platform automates and streamlines the laborious process of creating and submitting construction project proposals. You can reduce the amount of time spent on the tendering process by using solutions that let you disseminate key project files and information and manage and track tendering details all in one place.

How can software & tools help improve tender management in construction?

With the use of cloud-based tender management software, general contractors and subcontractors can secure new business and reduce project risk in preconstruction. It can also keep teams centrally collaborating to increase productivity and transparency.

What is the tender management process?

At Autodesk, the tender management process involves leveraging the largest real-time construction network to find and invite the right trade partners for every project. From there, you can find the most accurate estimate with tender comparison functionality and an integrated subcontractor qualification process to evaluate risk.

How is construction tendering software used?

Construction tendering software helps you perform tasks like creating, tracking and managing tenders from one place. It is used to accurately manage the tendering process and find qualified subcontractors on the most up-to-date network of construction professionals.