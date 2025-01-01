Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Industrial Construction

Connect facilities and construction teams across the project lifecycle.

Owner/Operators, Engineering Firms and Contractors manage their data, complete work faster and record higher employee safety with Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Industrial facilities need connected data and teams to operate efficiently throughout the project lifecycle. Autodesk Construction Cloud helps industrial facilities keep data current and actionable to help teams complete projects faster.

Reduce Project Timelines

Access up-to-date project data to increase your team's speed and complete projects faster.

Improve Team Collaboration

Enable your team to work from one dataset to track tasks from the site and office.

Prevent Project Data Loss

Access project data from the entire lifecycle of a project, from anywhere on the construction site.

"When we heard about Autodesk Build and the way it could connect data, workflows, and teams, we knew we needed to try it. The benefits of using a common data environment were evident in the way our collaboration and communication improved drastically. And being able to go one step further and use technology on site in real-time was something that we knew would be invaluable to our ways of working."

- Werner Herbots CEO at Polytek

Manufacturing

PM Group uses Assemble for real-time collaboration, allowing team members to follow the flow of information more easily.

The benefits realised by digitising workflows on mission-critical manufacturing projects helped to deliver a better experience for their clients and generate more meaningful data.

Industrial Construction

Pond & Company has built a reputation as the go-to international firm for designing, engineering and building industrial projects.

See how they use Autodesk Build to improve project management workflows, increasing RFI response time by 30%.

Key capabilities for Industrial Construction.

Site Team Enablement

Complete checklists, create and track issues all from a mobile device.

Design Coordination

Manage potential equipment clashes in the office before installation.

Data Insights

Connect your data from design through to construction and operations.

Operations

Access and track your project data to keep your facility running.

Trusted by industrial owner/operators and contractors around the world.

