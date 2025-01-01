Instantly share the digital schedule with site teams for real-time updates instead of using clunky PDFs that become outdated. Construction schedules are made up of thousands of activities and, as a result, sifting through print-outs on a construction site is a tedious, labour-intensive task. With a digitised schedule at their fingertips, your site team can quickly search and filter through thousands of activities to locate desired items, all from the ease of their mobile device. Through active commenting on the schedule, teams can more tightly connect the site to the office and thus improve collaboration and accountability.