Pype SmartPlans locates and extracts all submittals from your uploaded plans automatically. Export product, equipment and finish schedules into Excel with a single click. SmartPlans’ powerful automation uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning to intelligently read your drawings to extract submittals and schedules.
Streamline the submittal process and keep projects on track.Learn More
Simplify the closeout process and finish strong.Learn More
increase in efficiency
time savings during closeout
reduction in time spent creating submittal logs
time savings on spec review