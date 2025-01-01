Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Intelligent submittals from precon through to closeout.

Reduce project risk and strengthen client relationships by automating processes that are critical for owner satisfaction and contract compliance.

Extract critical project requirements.

AutoSpecs analyses your spec documents to create an ultra-accurate submittal register in minutes. Understand your project requirements in ﬁner detail when you have all of your action submittals, products, closeout submittals, QA/QC requirements and more at your ﬁngertips.

Accelerate your closeout process.

Pype Closeout provides a single portal for closeout documentation management, with digital document collection from subcontractors and powerful reporting dashboards. With subcontractor outreach automated, the Closeout platform ensures contract compliance and helps you to get paid faster.

AI, your most efficient team member.

Pype SmartPlans locates and extracts all submittals from your uploaded plans automatically. Export product, equipment and finish schedules into Excel with a single click. SmartPlans’ powerful automation uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning to intelligently read your drawings to extract submittals and schedules.

Automate processes that ensure owner satisfaction and contract compliance.

Submittals

Streamline the submittal process and keep projects on track.

Closeout

Simplify the closeout process and finish strong.

"We are consistently evaluating and testing technology solutions to expand visibility at the executive level and improve productivity on our job sites. Pype provides Mortenson with both valuable project time savings and data useful at multiple levels of management."

- Alison Hart, Manager of Project Solutions, Mortenson Construction

Start faster, finish stronger.

200%+

increase in efficiency

McCarthy Building Companies

80%

time savings during closeout

MCN Build

99%

reduction in time spent creating submittal logs

Mortenson

90%

time savings on spec review

Jacobsen Construction

