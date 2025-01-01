Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Model Management Bundle

Multiple best-in-class solutions, one price.

Get more out of your models with the Model Management bundle offer. By putting model data in the right hands at the right time, teams have the information they need to make decisions that avoid rework, protect profit margins and create a competitive advantage.

Connect design and constructionExpand BIM access with both detailed, technical reviews on the desktop and high-level coordination and data sharing in the cloud.
Enhance collaboration Organise, distribute and share models in a single, connected document management platform, ensuring all team members have access to the right information, anytime, anywhere.
Deliver quality models Take the strain out of coordination with simple automation and upfront communications to deliver quality models ahead of schedule.
Support from design to doneImprove model accuracy by integrating real-world site data through reality capture workflows. Harness the power of BIM to create and hand over a digital twin to building owners and operators.
Products included:
Model Coordination
Design Collaboration
Autodesk Docs
Insight
Assemble
Autodesk Tandem for AEC
Navisworks Manage
Autodesk Recap Pro
Capabilities included:
Document Management
Data Federation
Reporting
Insights
Issue Management
Clash detection
Model Aggregation
4D/5D Simulation
3D Model Review
Design Collaboration
Model Conditioning
Model Coordination
Digital Twin
Mobile App

Customers across the industry trust Autodesk Construction Cloud to keep projects on track.

Balfour Beatty
Clayco
Cupertino Electric
Lendlease
Mace
Rosendin Electric
Skanska
Texas A&amp;M Transportation Institute
