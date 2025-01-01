Autodesk Construction Cloud is best-in-class software built for simplicity and power – uniting office and site teams from design through to planning, construction and operations.
No aspect of construction happens in isolation. To avoid the risk of data siloing and miscommunication, project teams must collaborate with common access to critical project documentation and data. The Autodesk Construction Cloud portfolio is designed with a deep understanding of the unique needs of each critical workflow. Priority one is offering software that reduces time, increases clarity and is a pleasure to use. The result is a set of carefully crafted tools that elegantly solve key challenges on their own and can transform business when combined.
Architects, engineers and project teams can collaborate on coordinated, shared designs – regardless of location, role in the project or stage of the project. Simplify design development and reduce information loss at handover for better design collaboration. And truly connect design and construction for a more collaborative, more transparent partnership between designers and builders. Autodesk Construction Cloud helps turn designs from a vision and set of documentation to a living asset that serves the needs of the building throughout its lifecycle.
Set your projects up for success before you break ground. Improve design quality and constructability, create accurate takeoffs and find the right builders for every project. Access the industry’s largest network of builders and vendor qualification management to mitigate risk for every project. Drive successful outcomes with cloud-based technology that automates manual tasks and streamlines collaboration between every project stakeholder. With Autodesk Construction Cloud solutions, preconstruction teams can execute design intent, tender competitively, mitigate financial risks and remain profitable by streamlining coordination, model conditioning, quantification, tender management and qualification. Learn more
Construction often operates in a fragmented way, with disconnection between project phases leading to uncertainty throughout the project and an inability to control project outcomes. Connecting issues, RFIs and progress between the office and site, and analysing that data with machine learning can impact cost, schedule, quality and safety on every job. Autodesk Construction Cloud helps overcome these barriers by removing silos, supporting interoperability between work phases and turning project data into actionable intelligence.
Connect BIM asset data created during design and construction to building operations for model viewing and access to maintenance checklists, scheduling and history. With all project teams working in a common data platform, owners gain visibility into project status, changes and problems. With Autodesk Construction Cloud, improved visibility means more predictable project outcomes and more profitable projects.
Comprehensive site and project management software delivers a connected set of tools for builders.
Perform accurate 2D takeoffs and generate automated quantities from 3D models in a single solution.
Connect project teams and data to reduce risk, improve quality and deliver projects on time and budget.
